Whether you're completely new to the art of massage or would like to continue to expand your knowledge, the multiple award-winning DVD Massage Your Mate, will teach you Swedish Massage and Shiatsu Acupressure Massage techniques using step-by-step, easy-to-follow instructions. Licensed Massage Therapist Rebecca Klinger guides us through comprehensive, informative, and relaxing massage techniques in this educational DVD, appropriate for the entire family.