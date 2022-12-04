Masses Turbulentes

Not Available

Coloured micro-drops sprayed onto transparent film stock, small dots spread at random in a space indifferent to the filmstrip's division into frames. This produces an abundance of effects: swarming, flurries, Brownian movements, ephemeral and vibratile forms, slowly increasing in number until they darken the screen, golden flashes of visual crumbles. What is projected onto the screen, as much as the film and its dots, schemas and drawings are moving figures, perceptual and mental motifs, visual modes that are created by the viewer's reception and interpretation of this visual "information".