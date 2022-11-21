Massive Earthmoving Machines Part 4: Mountain Movers

Not Available

The large, specialised machines in this programme have one task: to move mountains. In the Fabero coal mine, northern Spain, you can see a 520-tonne Hitachi EX5500 hydraulic excavator making light work of overburden. This beast feeds 200-tonne capacity Cat 789C trucks in just three or four passes. Nearby, a Komatsu D475A dozer – the biggest in Europe – is ripping through rock. In footage from mines associated with Fabero you will see other immense hydraulic excavators at work: Komatsu PC3000 and Hitachi EX3600. Among the many supporting machines on view are Komatsu WA800 and WA600 wheeled loaders.