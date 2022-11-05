Not Available

Mast is a 1999 Bollywood musical film by Indian director Ram Gopal Verma. This was the debut film for Aftab Shivdasani as a lead actor. Till then, he was recognized as a child actor. Kittu (Aftab Shivdasani) is an arts student in Pune and is madly in love with actress and film star Malika (Urmila Matondkar). He has posters up on his wall and goes to all of her movies, and even fantasizes that she is there with him when he is watching these items. His father concerned with his son's declining exam scores, confronts Kittu on his obsession and tears down the posters. To Kittu, this is almost as bad as murder and decides to move out and away to Mumbai, where the star, herself, lives.