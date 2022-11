Not Available

Radha, a young housewife, is blissfully happy in an idyllic marriage. But when her husband, Gopal, is diagnosed with a terminal illness, he's confined to his bed -- and she commits herself to nursing him. Amid the emotionally draining process of caring for the dying Gopal, Radha is desperately lonely. That is, until a handsome stranger offers the companionship and comfort she's been lacking. Will she choose duty or destiny?