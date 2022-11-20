Mästaren och Margherita

Not Available

The Master and Margaret (1972) is based on the eponymous book by Mikhail A. Bulgakov. The film is set in the Soviet Union under Stalin, it has several story-lines, that are intertwined. Maestro Nikolai Masoudov (Tognazzi), a talented writer, and his assistant Margaret (Farmer), are working on a biblical story of Pontius Pilate (Tadic). The Satan - Woland (Cuny), and his lieutenants, are harassing Master by surveillance, by killing his friend, and sending another friend to Gulag prison in Siberia. Victimized by their harassment, Master becomes paranoid, and is locked up in a mental institution. Margaret is trying to save him regardless of the danger.