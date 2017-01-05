2017

Master

  • Crime
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 5th, 2017

Studio

ZIP CINEMA

An intellectual crime investigation team goes after company Won Network. The company is involved in a massive fraud case. Kim Jae-Myung is the leader of intellectual crime investigation team. He is smart, charismatic, aggressive and bold to lead the intellectual crime investigation team. President Jin is the president of Won Network. Park Jang-Goon is the Section Chief of Won Network. He is the brains behind Won Network.

Cast

Lee Byung-hunPresident Jin
Kang Dong-wonKim Jae-Myung
 Kim Woo-BinPark Jang-Goon
Uhm Ji-wonSin Gemma
Oh Dal-SuHwang Myung-Joon
Jin KyungKim Eom-Ma

