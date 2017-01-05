An intellectual crime investigation team goes after company Won Network. The company is involved in a massive fraud case. Kim Jae-Myung is the leader of intellectual crime investigation team. He is smart, charismatic, aggressive and bold to lead the intellectual crime investigation team. President Jin is the president of Won Network. Park Jang-Goon is the Section Chief of Won Network. He is the brains behind Won Network.
|Lee Byung-hun
|President Jin
|Kang Dong-won
|Kim Jae-Myung
|Kim Woo-Bin
|Park Jang-Goon
|Uhm Ji-won
|Sin Gemma
|Oh Dal-Su
|Hwang Myung-Joon
|Jin Kyung
|Kim Eom-Ma
