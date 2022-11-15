In Ching Dynasty, surviving retainers of Ming Dynasty swears with blood to restore their country. Hwang Baek who is greedy for power, brutally kills them but the master Mok-ryun defeats him every time. Kang Shi-baek, the lord of Haedong, has a daughter, Chung-chung, who is engaged with Chon-ryong. Baek-ho asks to marry her also. Hwang-baek plots against Kang Shi-baek and puts him in jail. When Kang Shi-baek's head was about to be cut off, two of the masters Mok-ryun show up and rid of Hwang-baek group. Chon-ryong matches against and beats Hwang-baek and leaves with Chung-chung. - KMDB
