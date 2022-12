Not Available

A house burns to the ground and the occupants perish. As the fire rages through the house, the family's efforts to escape are futile. Doors, walls, objects stand in the way. As the dying transform into spirits, the voices of the house resonate. Before they head to wherever it is spirits go, death decides to put on a nice little vaudeville show to cheer up the recently dead. Only in death do we truly silence ourselves.