Martial arts masters Meng Fei, Leung Ka Yan and Philip Ko star in this fist-flying, sword-swinging double feature. Some of China's most talented fighters go up against evil villains in Master of Flying Daggers, while the second action-packed feature showcases the rarely seen art of Drunken Sword fighting. This martial arts form gets its name from loose, unpredictable sword swinging that requires deep concentration and masterful control.