Master of Suffering

Not Available

Chinese movie , Shanghai Film Studio in 1987, the film is based on the French writer Jules Verne's novel "a Chinese gentleman ordeal" , starring comedian Peisi; its main plot: The story takes place in 1915 Shanghai. Jinfu million young master inherited his father's estate shortly after the sudden bankruptcy, since plummeted into a pauper. His whimsical, wanted to use his own life in exchange for huge insurance compensation, to repay worked in distress to help his fiancee Lotus and butler Wang Zhe. After all the hardships, he finally came to understand that money does not equal happiness and joy.