1977

Master of the Flying Guillotine

  • Fantasy
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 31st, 1977

Studio

First Films

A one-armed martial arts master is being stalked by an Imperial assassin, the master of two fighters (the Tibetan Lamas) who were killed in the previous film. When the One-Armed Boxer is invited to attend a martial arts tournament, his efforts to lay low are unsuccessful, and the assassin soon tracks him down with the help of his three subordinates competing in the tournament: a Thai boxer, a yoga master, and a kobojutsu user.

Cast

Kam KongFung Sheng Wu Chi
Doris Lung Chun-ErhWu's daughter
Sham Chin-BoThai boxer, Nai Men
Lung FeiYakuma
Wong Wing-SangIndian fighter
Sit HonTournament referee

