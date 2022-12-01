Not Available

Directed by Si Xiao-dong, MASTER OF THE NINE DRAGON FIST: WONG CHING-HO is set in China in the early 19th century. A British businessman, Mr. James, sells opium as a “longevity enhancement medicine” that saw many locals become addicted to opium. The head of Guangzhou’s martial arts alliance, Wong Ching-Ho, decide to take action into his own hands and destroy Mr. James’ opium warehouses. To save his business, Mr. James instigated a Kung Fu master, Man Sing, to eliminate his enemy, leading Wong to develop his legendary Nine Dragon Fist.