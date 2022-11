Not Available

In this inaugural installment of Master P's Hood Stars of Comedy, H.Hood Cinema brings you the funniest comedians in the country. These comedians have been recognized throughout the urban community via comedy clubs and the funniest cult films around. Katt Williams (Friday After Next), A.J. Johnson (Friday) and Michael Blackson (Def Comedy Jam) all star in this soon-to-be classic stand-up performance. The only way you can get on this stage is if the hood thinks you're funny!