Not Available

Masterchef

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Poetic License Production

    MASTERCHEF is the story of Akhil, an 11 year old boot polish boy who pliea the street corners, walkways and railway platforms on Mumbai, polishing shoes for a living. One day at a new working spot he befriends two other boot polish boys who tell him about a regular client - a celebrity - TV's favorite Masterchef. And Akhil goes on an internal journey to through his past, his aspirations, and his self doubt. Until he finally finds a place within himself where he can keep his dreams alive. - Written by Ritesh Batra

    Cast

    		Nimrat KaurMother

    View Full Cast >

    Images