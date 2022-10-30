Not Available

MASTERCHEF is the story of Akhil, an 11 year old boot polish boy who pliea the street corners, walkways and railway platforms on Mumbai, polishing shoes for a living. One day at a new working spot he befriends two other boot polish boys who tell him about a regular client - a celebrity - TV's favorite Masterchef. And Akhil goes on an internal journey to through his past, his aspirations, and his self doubt. Until he finally finds a place within himself where he can keep his dreams alive. - Written by Ritesh Batra