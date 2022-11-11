Mästerdetektiven Blomkvist på nya äventyr

Not Available

The White Rose (Kalle, Eva-Lotta and Anders) and the Red Rose (Sixten, Benka and Jonte) gangs are battling for a magical stone. The rest of the time Kalle is bored. That is why Kalle and his friends play pranks on Kalles aunts Hilda and Hulda. While Hulda is laughing, Hilda is very angry and calls the police, but Kalle is able to escape. Only a few time later Hilda is kidnapped and the kidnappers want a lot of money. The gangs of the White and Red Rose are now working together to find the kidnappers.