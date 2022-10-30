Not Available

Milan Paul and Sreeramakrishnan are best friends who have been together since college. The intensity of their friendship has not faded though the carefree days of college have long past gone. Now Sree is an ASP (Assistant Superintendent of Police) of Kottayam and Milan is a renowned reporter in the same city. Though in different fields both are in highly responsible jobs. In effect, both of them use their friendship to fulfill their respective social responsibilities.