Masters of Angling, featuring Bob Nudd, Bait Secrets Meat on the Pole

As angling becomes ever more popular, the types of bait tried and tested have also developed to maximise any potential catch. However, selecting the best bait for any given water is fast becoming a skill in its own right, and there's nobody better qualified to offer advice on this subject than Four Times World Coarse Angling Champion, Bob Nudd MBE. In this 60 minute dvd he explains how to use Meat on the Pole in order to catch bigger fish. Traditionally Luncheon Meat is the preferred bait of many anglers, as they can add their own colours and flavours for a bespoke offering, although here he demonstrates that with a little imagination there are plenty of alternative options.