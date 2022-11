Not Available

Showcasing three cult-favorite filmmakers, this set of episodes from Showtime's anthology series features Don Coscarelli's "Incident On and Off a Mountain Road," in which a sadistic killer holds a woman captive in his secluded cabin. Next, a divorcée gets caught in a war between rival serial killers in Larry Cohen's "Pick Me Up," and in Tobe Hooper's postapocalyptic "Dance of the Dead," a young woman discovers a shocking secret about her mother.