Masters of Stone V

Yet more American climbing mayhem. Speed big wall soloing by Dean Potter, Dan Osman's world record rope jump, slack lining. Dean Potter is a human acetylene torch, burning down the walls of the, "impossible." Potter's raw power, emotional intensity and deadly commitment reveal a terrifying world at the outer edge of human ability. Steph Davis is beautiful, brilliant and bold...free-soloing 5.12 and 5.11+ on red desert sandstone. Dan Osman's fatal final adventure must be seen to be believed. Hanging by fingertips 3000 feet off the ground with no rope or safety gear, tip-toeing a one-inch strip of nylon across a 120 foot-wide chasm, leaping off cliffs with laughter and fury, Potter and his friends deliver a whole new level of climbing action, set to a high-quality, adrenaline-pounding soundtrack featuring Metallica.