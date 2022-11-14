Masters of the Pillow

Not Available

Traces the making of UC-Davis professor Darrell Hamamoto's first-ever Asian American porn movie ("Skin on skin") from planning to production. Hou interviews filmmakers Justin Lin ("Better luck tomorrow") and Eric Byler ("Charlotte sometimes"), professor Elaine Kim and playwright David Henry Hwang to get at whether Asian America truly needs its own "porno practices" as a way of decolonizing the community's collective sexual imaginations and confronting how sexuality and masculinity are treated in the Asian American community.