Masterskaya khudozhestvennogo svista

Conditional 60s in a conditional country in a constructed fairy-tale world. In the old house on different floors live: Officer, Journalist and Composer. Their life is full of lies to each other and to ourselves. They have a neighbor - an unusual boy nicknamed "Whistler." He perceives the world through music and expresses his attitude towards a life of wondrous beauty by whistling. The only thing he wants is to make friends. But the neighbors do not notice the boy and his music. With this inattention, they build their fate, not suspecting what a “boomerang” it could return ...