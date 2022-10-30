Mastodon - Live at Brixton

Not Available

If Mastodon never get around to a greatest hits package, Live at Brixton will do the trick. Captured at a February 2012 gig in London, Brixton finds the Georgia prog-sludge mainstays barreling through 23 choice cuts from their five good-to-classic LPs, 2002's Remission through 2011's The Hunter, a typically remarkable performance from a band whose live prowess rivals their in-studio wizardry. Like most overviews, the song selection's arguable, the impact of even the highest highs altered in their uprooting. But Brixton does the same rep-cementing, catalog-calcifying work a good hits comp is supposed to, further solidifying Mastodon's spot among the greatest big-ticket metal bands going.