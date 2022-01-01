Mastodon: Live At The Aragon

Not Available

Live At The Aragon is the first-ever live experience package released by heavy rock innovators Mastodon. The set contains a CD and DVD which capture the band's sonic assault recorded and filmed live October 19th, 2009, at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, while touring in support of their critically-applauded album, Crack The Skye. Live At The Aragon follows in the wake of the band's acclaimed conceptual masterwork Crack The Skye, released in March 2009 to thunderous accolades, and finished out the year even stronger as it found its way onto numerous "Best of 2009" critics lists and readers polls, including an impressive No. 8 position on the prestigious Village Voice Annual Pazz & Jop Poll. Live At The Aragon is comprised of Crack The Skye in its glorious entirety along with fan favorites from Blood Mountain (2006) and Leviathan (2004) plus a brutal live cover of "The Bit" by Melvins.