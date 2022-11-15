Masuk Kena Keluar Kena

Not Available

Dono (Wahyu Sardono), Kasino (Kasino Hadiwibowo) and Indro (Indrojoyo Kusumo) get lost and end up on an island where the only occupants are beautiful young women, except for the tribal chief (Tile) and his three obese daughters. Dono and friends are forced to flee the island when the chief decides they have to marry his daughters. Back at home, Dono meets up with Merry (Fortunella). As usual, Dono and Kasino, along with Indro and Merry, Winny (Kiki Fatmala) and Nia (Sally Marcelina) end up on the beach surrounded by lovely young women in bikinis. The relationships of these three pairs are extremely volatile. Suddenly, as man dressed in Arab garb, accompanied by bodyguards, shows up claiming that Merry has been designated as his wife in an arranged marriage. Kasino defeats the bodyguards, who end up in the hospital. The comedic scenes then shift to the hospital and eventually back to the trio’s home again before the film’s end.