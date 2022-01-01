Mat Kearney: Live At the Fillmore San Francisco

Not Available

Mat Kearney’s Live At the Fillmore San Francisco was recorded November 5th, 2009, just a few months after the release of his second full length studio album. This concert features “Closer to Love,” the hit debut single off of City of Black and White along with fan favorites like “Undeniable,” “Nothing Left to Lose,” and “All I Need.” Live At the Fillmore San Francisco serves as a symbol of Mat Kearney’s visceral impact as a live performer and the awe-inspiring connection he has with his fans.