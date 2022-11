Not Available

Mat Som is staying in Kuala Lumpur. His earnings as a freelance writer doesn't pay much and thus making him frustrated with no idea on how to make things better. Even Yam, the girl next door who likes him is being ignored. He becomes more stressed out when his father introduces him to Wan Faridah who is working in Kuala Lumpur and who happens to be his future wife of his father's choice. What will be the choice he makes to make his life much better?