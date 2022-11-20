Mat Tudung

Not Available

It was love at first sight when Johari, a Casanova and former “Mat Rempit”, meets Zizie, a hijabster known for her cold attitude towards men. In pursuit to woo Zizie, Johari puts on a hijab and pretend to be his own “younger sister”, Johanna, with the intention to get close to her. In a series of unfortunate turn of events, not only did Johari attract Zizie’s attention, he pretty much attracted her whole family! As a man he attracted Zizie's sexually-confused brother and lonely mother, while his demure "feminine" side attracted her cheeky father.