Mata tertutup

'Crisscrossing between the stories of Rima, a dynamic recruit whose ambition is soon thwarted by Islamic convention; the disaffected Jabir, who is looking for a way out of a cycle of poverty; and Asimah, who desperately searches the streets for her kidnapped daughter, The Blindfold builds a powerful portrait of how the spread of Islamic fundamentalism in Indonesia is targeting the country's youth. Shot in nine days (for security reasons), with a mix of professional and non-professional actors, The Blindfold sees veteran director Garin Nugroho dispense with his trademark use of allegory and metaphor in favour of a strikingly realistic storytelling style.' Melbourne International Film Festival