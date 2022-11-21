Mataindios

Not Available

Four villagers organize a festival in honor of the town's patron saint to end the pain caused by the disappearance of several of their relatives. The villagers believe that if the Patron saint is pleased, the town will be able to end their years of mourning. The four villagers overcome many problems to organize a brilliant celebration, which will conclude with the symbolic burial of all the missing relatives. However, when one of the four has a terrible accident, they take this as a bad omen and a sign that the patron saint may not want to calm their sorrows at all.