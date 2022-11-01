Matakot ka sa karma

Not Available

This is a horror trilogy "about an antique shop where the pieces of the furniture each have their own stories from the past. The new owners get their little piece of horror," says Joey Reyes. In "Kama," Aleli purchases an antique bed, not realizing that its previous owner of the bed is out to claim her son. "Aparador" is about a couple who purchased an antique cabinet where a young man died inside before. In "Tokador", an independent woman gets a possessed dresser out to take her soul.