Matango: Attack of the Mushroom People

Five vacationers and two crewmen become stranded on a tropical island near the equator. The island has little edible food for them to use as they try to live in a fungus covered hulk while repairing Kessei's yacht. Eventually they struggle over the food rations which were left behind by the former crew. Soon they discover something unfriendly there...
|Hiroshi Koizumi
|Naoyuki Sakuta - Skipper
|Kumi Mizuno
|Mami Sekiguchi - Singer
|Kenji Sahara
|Senzô Koyama - Sailor
|Yoshio Tsuchiya
|Masafumi Kasai - Owner
|Akira Kubo
|Kenji Murai - Professor
|Hiroshi Tachikawa
|Etsurô Yoshida - Writer
