Matango: Attack of the Mushroom People

  • Science Fiction
  • Fantasy
  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Toho Company, Ltd.

Five vacationers and two crewmen become stranded on a tropical island near the equator. The island has little edible food for them to use as they try to live in a fungus covered hulk while repairing Kessei's yacht. Eventually they struggle over the food rations which were left behind by the former crew. Soon they discover something unfriendly there...

Cast

Hiroshi KoizumiNaoyuki Sakuta - Skipper
Kumi MizunoMami Sekiguchi - Singer
Kenji SaharaSenzô Koyama - Sailor
Yoshio TsuchiyaMasafumi Kasai - Owner
Akira KuboKenji Murai - Professor
Hiroshi TachikawaEtsurô Yoshida - Writer

Images