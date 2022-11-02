Not Available

Matías, juez de línea

  • Comedy

Matias is a soccer referee. He promised his dying mother never to lie. When he referees a match of the spanish national team and there is a clear penalty against Spain in the last minute of the game he has no choice and marks the foul. As a result Spain does not qualify for the world championship and Matias is forced to escape from the rage of the people. He hides in the town of his father which he hasn't visited since his childhood.

Cast

Ramón BareaTomás "El Pellejo", el padre
Alicia SánchezLa patrona
Francisco AlgoraMetralla, el lugarteniente
Manuel ManquiñaDon Aurelio, el párroco
Antonio Durán MorrisLázaro, el carpintero
Bruto PomeroyBenito, el mecánico

