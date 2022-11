Not Available

Match-Mates is a series of five fly-on-the-wall scenes centred round first time director, Liselle Bailey. Having already made her mark as a producer (London Sex Project, 2008), the ex-teacher has created her own blend of porn, featuring her bona fide porn star friends. Utilizing her unique connection with each performer, Bailey has captured genuine, lust-fuelled tension and occasionally blurs the director/performer boundaries.