Match Point: Jordynne Grace vs Brian Cage

Match Point is an on-going series at Last Word on Pro Wrestling, where we look at intriguing matchups in indie wrestling and beyond. They may be dream matches, first-time matchups, or hotly anticipated rematches. Today’s edition focuses on an intergender match of epic proportions that was teased at All In. It will be “Thick Momma Pump” Jordynne Grace taking on “The Machine” Brian Cage for the first time, at Beyond Wrestling’s “Somebody’s Farewell Probably…” on September 16, 2018.