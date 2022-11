Not Available

The film looks at the life and lot of three disturbed and lonely people, misfits and outcasts making an uphill attempt to live together in a condemned house in Sydney: a young epileptic Cynthia (Sally Blake), a middle-aged alcoholic Victor (Allan Penny) and a schizophrenic Annie (Denise Otto). When various doctors, social workers and freaks interfere in their lives without real understanding, a dangerous imbalance is created.