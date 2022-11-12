Matchless Hero Fang Shiyu

Not Available

The film tells that Fang Shiyu’s father was killed by the sacred traitor, and Fang Shiyu pursued the revenge for truth. He was devastated by the bloody sea and the hope of the same door. In order to seek justice, the safflower rebellious party, encountering savage and eager to go hand in hand, escaped from birth with the help of the former Qingmei, and finally won the perfect ending, and staged the love of a true chivalry. Hate feelings and hatred. The film is exclusively broadcast on the iQiyi movie channel on April 18th!