Not Available

An exploration of matchmaking and the pursuit of love, MATCHMAKERS reveals the business of finding a mate. Love and romance no longer depend on the organic rudiments of chemistry, foolish behavior and bumbling dates. Today, mail-order brides, trips to the local matchmaker, and evenings in front of the computer are feasible options in the ever-growing matchmaking industry. Featuring the story of Scott Rose, a computer geek, MatchMakers traces the contemporary history of matchmaking as a business.