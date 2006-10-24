Mater and the Ghostlight

Mater, the rusty but trusty tow truck from Cars, spends a day in Radiator Springs playing scary pranks on his fellow townsfolk. That night at Flo's V8 Café, the Sheriff tells the story of the legend of the Ghostlight, and as everyone races home Mater is left alone primed for a good old-fashioned scare.
|Owen Wilson
|Lightning McQueen (voice)
|Paul Newman
|Doc Hudson (voice)
|Bonnie Hunt
|Sally Carrera (voice)
|Cheech Marin
|Ramone (voice)
|Michael Wallis
|Sheriff (voice)
|Paul Dooley
|Sarge (voice)
