2006

Mater and the Ghostlight

  • Animation
  • Family
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 24th, 2006

Studio

Pixar

Mater, the rusty but trusty tow truck from Cars, spends a day in Radiator Springs playing scary pranks on his fellow townsfolk. That night at Flo's V8 Café, the Sheriff tells the story of the legend of the Ghostlight, and as everyone races home Mater is left alone primed for a good old-fashioned scare.

Cast

Owen WilsonLightning McQueen (voice)
Paul NewmanDoc Hudson (voice)
Bonnie HuntSally Carrera (voice)
Cheech MarinRamone (voice)
Michael WallisSheriff (voice)
Paul DooleySarge (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images