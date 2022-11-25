Materia Obscura

Not Available

This work is based on some excerpts of the film "Instabile Materie" which I realized in 1995. Sorce material were handprocessed 16mm film stripes which I covered with chemicals. In this so called "chemograms" the used substances mostly salts became moulding shapes. Years later I digitized parts of the film frame by frame in high resolution and started with the computer to slow down the speed just to analyse the sequence of events. So arose a morphology of the film emulsion with the embeded substances and a bizarre, strange world full of magic revealed. (Jürgen Reble)