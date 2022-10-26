1987

Matewan

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

August 27th, 1987

Studio

Filmed in the coal country of West Virginia, "Matewan" celebrates labor organizing in the context of a 1920s work stoppage. Union organizer, Joe Kenehan, a scab named "Few Clothes" Johnson and a sympathetic mayor and police chief heroically fight the power represented by a coal company and Matewan's vested interests so that justice and workers' rights need not take a back seat to squalid working conditions, exploitation and the bottom line.

Cast

Chris CooperJoe Kenehan
James Earl Jones'Few Clothes' Johnson
Mary McDonnellElma Radnor
Will OldhamDanny Radnor
David StrathairnPolice Chief Sid Hatfield
Ken JenkinsSephus Purcell

