Mathai Kuzhappakkaranalla

Mathai (Jayasurya) is an innocent auto driver who unnecessarily interferes into the problems of others with a good intention of solving them.[2] The story is happening on a harthal day, when Mathai came to meet his fiancée Bhama. The story revolves around a series of incidents when he tries to solve the problems between Dr. Nandakumar (Mukesh) and his wife Geeta (Lakshmi Gopalaswamy).
|Jayasurya
|Mathai
|Mukesh
|Dr.Nandagopan
|Bhama
|Annamma
|Lakshmi Gopalaswamy
|Geetha
|Akshara Kishor
|Cameo
|Sreejith Ravi
|Suthan
