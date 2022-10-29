Not Available

Mathai Kuzhappakkaranalla

  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Mathai (Jayasurya) is an innocent auto driver who unnecessarily interferes into the problems of others with a good intention of solving them.[2] The story is happening on a harthal day, when Mathai came to meet his fiancée Bhama. The story revolves around a series of incidents when he tries to solve the problems between Dr. Nandakumar (Mukesh) and his wife Geeta (Lakshmi Gopalaswamy).

Cast

JayasuryaMathai
MukeshDr.Nandagopan
BhamaAnnamma
Lakshmi GopalaswamyGeetha
Akshara KishorCameo
Sreejith RaviSuthan

