Mathai Kuzhappakkaranalla

Mathai (Jayasurya) is an innocent auto driver who unnecessarily interferes into the problems of others with a good intention of solving them.[2] The story is happening on a harthal day, when Mathai came to meet his fiancée Bhama. The story revolves around a series of incidents when he tries to solve the problems between Dr. Nandakumar (Mukesh) and his wife Geeta (Lakshmi Gopalaswamy).