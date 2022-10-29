Not Available

Mathil Mel Poonai (English:Cat on the wall) is a 2013 Tamil thriller film written and directed by Barani Jayapal. Vijay Vasanth and Vibha Natarajan play the lead roles in the film. The villains in the film are Karthik, Prabha, Ramesh. Thambi Ramayya and Meera Krishna share screen space also playing the key roles in the movie. The lyrics for Mathil Mel Punai have been penned by Yugabharathi and Thamarai. The Ganesh Raghavendra musical, LK Vijay cinematography and Praveen-Srikanth editorial is to hit the international screens on March 8. The film is copied from hollywood film Eden Lake.The film panned by critics and become box office disaster.