Set in the early 1990s, during which Ina works as a caretaker at an orphanage. The children are happy to be there and get along well. Despite facing financial issues, Ina accepts another boy into the home, feeling sorry as he has lost his family members, all dead under mysterious circumstances. But ever since his arrival, strange and eerie things begin happening at the house, including the appearance of a mysterious pregnant woman. Ina must now protect the children from these strange disturbances.