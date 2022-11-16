Not Available

In the days leading up to her wedding, Abel is confronted by a strange pregnant woman who claims she's carrying the child of her fiance, Wisnu. Shocked by this revelation, Abel feels that her world is falling apart and decides to kill herself. She fails her suicide attempt and suffers a near death experience. Now troubled and depressed, she finds comfort in her best friend, Charlie, who asks her to take some time off at a large getaway mansion outside of town. Strange events begin to occur as the house is haunted by apparitions of the dead. Something from Abel's brush with death seems to be following her and the only way she can escape is if she dies once again.