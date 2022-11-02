Matimbang Pa Sa Dugo

Not Available

Carlos is to put to jail for several years because a young boy named Boying witnessed him fatally stab Totoy, his attacker and the brother of his girlfriends Ellen. After ten years in prison, Carlos has been freed and is now ready to start anew. He also befriends Boying who helps him defend their weak neighborhood. All is well until Boying’s father gets killed by a group of corrupt policemen. Boying finds a friend in Carlos who teams up with him to hunt his father’s killers. As they learn to let go of their bitter experiences in life, they will also develop a new friendship stronger than blood ties.