Matisyahu - Live at Stubb's 2 (Concert)

On a hot August night in 2010 in Austin, TX, Matisyahu took the stage at the famed music venue Stubb's with his band Brooklyn's The Dub Trio, for an unforgettable live music experience. Showcasing his incredible artistic evolution, Matisyahu unveiled the brand new song "Open the Gates" and performed songs that span his lauded catalogue. This musical release from American Hassidic Jewish reggae musician Matisyahu captures a live performance recorded at Stubb's in Austin, TX. Some of the tracks featured in the performance include "Jerusalem," "Mist Rising," "Time of Your Song," and more.