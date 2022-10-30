Matisyahu - Live at Stubb's 2 (Documentary)

Not Available

Dubbed Run and Return and directed by Michael Thelin and Jose Louis Rios, this short documentary features Matisyahu’s thoughtful reflections on his creative philosophy, celebrated career and musical synergy with his band Dub Trio, who also share their thoughts on their unique musical partnership with Matisyahu. The behind-the-scenes footage, filmed while on tour in the summer of 2010, captures the Grammy-nominated artist as he prepares to return to the famed music venue Stubb’s in Austin, TX, to record Live at Stubb’s Vol. II.