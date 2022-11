Not Available

Matotumba (MTTMB) is an electronic music group formed in the year 2000 by a collective of visual artists from Puerto Rico. It's mostly known for its experimental music proposal and the inclusion of visual-art at their live shows. Is it art? Is it music? With the help of more than 200 hours of footage compiled from its inception until today and interviews with fans, collaborators and contributors, this documentary will try to answer the question: What is Matotumba?