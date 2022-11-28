Not Available

MATRACA reveals, in old urban spaces in the city center, a fortress of sounds and silences; urban presence and voids; vestiges of the enjoyment of the future, present and past times of this multifaceted society. Echoes of this past erupt in an unexpected ghostly visit, which appears to scare or to be scared? Vitor Colares strolls through the center of Fortaleza reflecting and recalling excerpts from the controversial book A Normalista by Adolfo Caminha, explaining the historical stays and ruptures that persist in wandering around the city.